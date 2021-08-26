79.8 F
QUALSHIP 21 Program Going Digital

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Clinton Glenn)

The Coast Guard’s Quality Shipping for the 21st Century (QUALSHIP 21) Program is getting an upgrade.  Vessels entering the QUALSHIP 21 Program will receive a digital e-certificate with the vessel’s name, certificate number, official seal of the U.S. Coast Guard, and a QR Code linking directly to the Coast Guard’s Port State Control program website.

The QUALSHIP 21 program is designed to reward those companies, operators, and vessels that demonstrate the highest commitment to quality and safety through the highest level of compliance with International standards and United States law and regulation.

Interested parties may also review the Port State Control website to receive current information about QUALSHIP 21, Large Fleet, and E-Zero Programs, including application materials for these popular reward programs.  Additionally, information concerning targeted organizations, foreign vessel detentions in the U.S., general Port State Control policies, contact information for program staff, and the complete Port State Control Annual Report library can be found by simply scanning the e-certificate’s QR Code.

Questions concerning the new e-certificate can be sent to: [email protected]

Read more at USCG

