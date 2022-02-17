56 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 17, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Recapitalization of Refuelers, Transport Ships Critical to USTRANSCOM Mission

Van Ovost said one way to get newer ships into the sealift fleet, at least in the short term is through the purchase of used vessels.

By Homeland Security Today
Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, discusses the command with Dr. Seth Jones on Feb. 2 at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (Screen capture from CSIS broadcast)

Much of the U.S. military’s fleet of refueling aircraft is old — the newest KC-135 Stratotanker, for instance, was built in 1965. And sealift ships available to the U.S. military are also nearing the time when they’ll be expected to retire.

“When I look at the capabilities that Transcom has, [when] I look at the sealift, our ships are 46 years old,” said Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, during a discussion today with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The reserve fleet, she said, even includes steam ships.

“You can’t even find engineers that work on steam ships,” she said. “We have to keep 60-, 70-year-old engineers around to keep running them. We must recapitalize that.”

Refueler aircraft and sealift ships are important components of the U.S. Transportation Command’s mission, and both must be recapitalized sooner rather than later if Transcom is going to continue to be as effective as it is.

Van Ovost said one way to get newer ships into the sealift fleet, at least in the short term is through the purchase of used vessels. It’s something the Navy is working on now.

“In our discussions with the Navy, there is a strategy out there to begin to purchase used ships, which essentially was our strategy almost 30 years ago,” she said. “It’s to purchase some used ships and get them into the fleet because our fleet is old.”

Read more at DoD News

Previous articleCoast Guard Interdicts Lancha Crew Observed Illegally Fishing U.S. Waters
Next articleLarge-Scale International Maritime Exercise in Middle East, Africa Concludes
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.