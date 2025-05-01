The Coast Guard could see $14.6 billion in new cutters as part of a massive supplemental that could almost double the service’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget, according to the text of the reconciliation bill reviewed by USNI News.

Included in the Republican-led funding proposal is money for almost 30 new cutters ranging in size from the 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter to the 460-foot Polar Security Cutter, according to a source familiar with the proposed buy.

Those include:

Three or more Arctic Security Cutters and an unspecified number of Great Lakes icebreakers for $5.03 billion.

Two Polar Security Cutters and advanced procurement for $4.3 billion.

Eight Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters for $4.3 billion.

Up to 15 Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters for $1 billion.

