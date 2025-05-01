61.5 F
Reconciliation Bill Calls for $14.6B in Coast Guard Cutters Plus New Arctic Icebreakers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Argus (WMSM-915), the first ship of the heritage class of medium endurance offshore patrol cutters, enters the water during a christening ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard could see $14.6 billion in new cutters as part of a massive supplemental that could almost double the service’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget, according to the text of the reconciliation bill reviewed by USNI News.

Included in the Republican-led funding proposal is money for almost 30 new cutters ranging in size from the 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter to the 460-foot Polar Security Cutter, according to a source familiar with the proposed buy.

Those include:

  • Three or more Arctic Security Cutters and an unspecified number of Great Lakes icebreakers for $5.03 billion.
  • Two Polar Security Cutters and advanced procurement for $4.3 billion.
  • Eight Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters for $4.3 billion.
  • Up to 15 Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters for $1 billion.

Read the rest of the story at USNI News.

