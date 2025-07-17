spot_img
74.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 17, 2025
CounterterrorismMaritime Security

Record-Breaking Iranian Weapons Shipment Bound for the Houthis Intercepted, CENTCOM Says

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
The Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF) intercepted and seized over 750 tons of munitions and hardware to include hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment. According to the NRF, there were manuals in Farsi and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States. The illegal shipment was intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy photo)

Yemen’s National Resistance Forces (NRF) have interdicted their largest-ever haul of Iranian-supplied weapons, seizing a massive shipment of advanced arms reportedly destined for the Houthi rebels, according to a press release from CENTCOM yesterday. The operation marks a significant moment in regional efforts to curb illegal arms smuggling and uphold United Nations sanctions.

Led by Gen. Tareq Saleh, the NRF intercepted and confiscated over 750 tons of military hardware and munitions. The cache included hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, air defense equipment, radar systems, drone engines, and secure communications systems. According to NRF officials, many of the components were traced back to a manufacturer affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Defense—an entity currently under U.S. sanctions. Manuals found among the cargo were reportedly written in Farsi.

This weapons shipment was en route to the Iranian-backed Houthis, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The NRF’s actions are being recognized as a critical contribution to regional security and a demonstration of the Yemeni resistance’s role in upholding international law and safeguarding maritime routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the actions of the NRF saying, “We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis. The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region. Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation.”

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Liquids Rule Could Be the Next Airport Security Screening Change, DHS Secretary Suggests
Next article
Transportation Dept. Awards Nearly $500M in BUILD Grants to Infrastructure Projects Nationwide
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals