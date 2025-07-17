Yemen’s National Resistance Forces (NRF) have interdicted their largest-ever haul of Iranian-supplied weapons, seizing a massive shipment of advanced arms reportedly destined for the Houthi rebels, according to a press release from CENTCOM yesterday. The operation marks a significant moment in regional efforts to curb illegal arms smuggling and uphold United Nations sanctions.

Led by Gen. Tareq Saleh, the NRF intercepted and confiscated over 750 tons of military hardware and munitions. The cache included hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, air defense equipment, radar systems, drone engines, and secure communications systems. According to NRF officials, many of the components were traced back to a manufacturer affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Defense—an entity currently under U.S. sanctions. Manuals found among the cargo were reportedly written in Farsi.

This weapons shipment was en route to the Iranian-backed Houthis, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The NRF’s actions are being recognized as a critical contribution to regional security and a demonstration of the Yemeni resistance’s role in upholding international law and safeguarding maritime routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the actions of the NRF saying, “We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis. The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region. Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation.”

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)