Rescue Swimmers Train in California While North Carolina Training Center Is Renovated

For more than 30 years, candidates have come to the ATTC to train for the rescue swimmer program.

By Homeland Security Today
A prospective Coast Guard rescue swimmer takes off his fins after swimming laps with a 10-pound weight at the Aviation Technical Training Center on Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2019. Coast Guardsmen who attend Aviation Survival Technician A-School willingly undergo the most physically strenuous school the Coast Guard offers in order to save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Seaman Ryan Fisher)

The Coast Guard has temporarily relocated training for rescue swimmers to Petaluma, Calif., so its historic North Carolina training facility can be repaired and upgraded.

Aviation survival technician (AST) A-school will be moved to Training Center (TRACEN) Petaluma for at least the next three years, while renovations and construction at the Aviation Technical Training Center (ATTC) in Elizabeth City, N.C., are completed.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

