Rescue Swimmers Train in California While North Carolina Training Center Is Renovated

The Coast Guard has temporarily relocated training for rescue swimmers to Petaluma, Calif., so its historic North Carolina training facility can be repaired and upgraded.

Aviation survival technician (AST) A-school will be moved to Training Center (TRACEN) Petaluma for at least the next three years, while renovations and construction at the Aviation Technical Training Center (ATTC) in Elizabeth City, N.C., are completed.

For more than 30 years, candidates have come to the ATTC to train for the rescue swimmer program.

