Retired Admiral and Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Wayne Justice Dies Aged 70

The Canaveral Port Authority announced the passing of its board chairman, Admiral Wayne Justice, who died at the age of 70. Justice, a retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral, was first elected to the Port Authority Board in 2014 and served continuously for more than a decade, including three terms as chairman.

In a statement, the Port Authority described Justice as “a champion for the Port, his beloved Coast Guard, and our Port district community,” adding that his “spirit, enthusiasm, leadership and passion for the maritime industry will be deeply missed.”

Re-elected in 2022, he was serving his third term as chairman at the time of his passing.

Before entering local leadership, Justice built a distinguished 37-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard. A graduate of the Coast Guard Academy and the Naval War College, he commanded multiple cutters and specialized in counter-drug, migrant interdiction, and search and rescue operations. His commands were credited with seizing more than 140 tons of narcotics, arresting over 135 smugglers, and rescuing thousands of migrants at sea.

Justice’s senior Coast Guard assignments included serving as Commander of the Fifth District, overseeing operations from New Jersey through North Carolina; Assistant Commandant for Capability, where he helped shape Coast Guard mission readiness and resource allocation; and Director of Response Policy, guiding national policy for law enforcement, defense, and search and rescue operations.

He also served as a military aide to Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, a role that included responsibility for safeguarding the nation’s nuclear launch codes.

Following his 2010 retirement as a Rear (2-star) Admiral, Justice remained an active figure in the maritime community, working as a consultant and volunteering across Brevard County. His decades of public service left a lasting mark on both the Coast Guard and Florida’s maritime industry.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, wrote in one post: “I had the pleasure of attending many events with Admiral Justice. He was a such a gentleman and a great supporter of the industry and growth of Port Canaveral. May he rest in peace.”

