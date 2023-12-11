Russia Voted Off of IMO Council

The Russian Federation has been voted off the IMO Council, the UN body’s executive board. Member states voted to transfer the seat to a nation with a more prominent role in international merchant shipping, Liberia, which flags more tonnage than any other registry.

The IMO’s members elect a new council every two years, and there are three categories. The first is for “states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services.” Russia was the only nation removed and replaced from this category, and was the only global power omitted. The 2024-5 membership includes China, the United States, the UK, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Panama, Norway and South Korea.

The 40-member IMO Council has a supervisory role over the body’s administrative functions, and Russia will no longer have a say in its deliberations. However, Russia will still be a full IMO member state in all other respects, and will have the same right to vote on IMO’s all-important committee business.

