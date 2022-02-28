33.2 F
Russian Forces Move in on Ukraine’s Ports

By Homeland Security Today
Photo by Andrew Butko, Creative Commons License

The Ukrainian government has confirmed that the port of Berdyansk has fallen to Russian forces. The nearby port of Mariupol remains under siege. 

The mayor of Berdyansk, Oleksandr Svidlo, said that the occupiers had asked him and his administration to continue in their posts, but they refused. 

“Some time ago, armed soldiers entered the executive committee building and introduced themselves as soldiers of the Russian army,” Svidlo said in a Facebook post. “They informed us that all administrative buildings were under their control and that they were taking control of the executive committee building. Under the control of armed men, I consider this proposal unacceptable, so we, as all members of the operational headquarters, left the building.”

Read the full story at The Maritime Executive

