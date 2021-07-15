A contracted salvage diver is transported SEACOR Power to start marking fuel tanks for hot tapping operations, May 1, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Operations have commenced to remove the fuel from SEACOR Power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

SEACOR Power Bow Section Lifted to Surface, Taken to M.A.R.S. Facility

The Donjon-SMIT salvage team raised the bow section of the SEACOR Power to the surface of the water and transported it by barge on Saturday to the Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. facility in Houma.

With the bow section removed, salvage work continued at the site, where crews conducted more acoustic surveys of the stern and accommodation sections. The updated surveys will be used to complete the rigging configuration to prepare the stern section for removal. Once the stern section is raised, the crews will continue the preparation and removal of the accommodations section.

Safety remains paramount. The unified commander is closely monitoring the weather and adjusting operations as needed to ensure the safety of salvage crews.

The Coast Guard safety zone extending one nautical mile around the site and the Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical mile radius around the wreckage site and 2,000-foot minimum altitude will remain in place until salvage operations are complete. Additionally, a temporary flight restriction is in place around the M.A.R.S., Inc. facility. These restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of salvage crews working at the wreckage site and the M.A.R.S., Inc. facility as well as boaters who could place themselves in danger by transiting through an active work site where debris and other underwater obstructions such as anchor wires, mooring ropes and navigational buoys may be present.

The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard.

