Service Wide Exam Point Increase Promised to USCG Cutter Crews Adjusted for 2022 Exam

The adjustment is being made to ensure the Coast Guard honors a previously approved incentive plan.

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart participates in the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s (FFA) Operation Kurukuru off American Samoa, Oct. 29, 2021. Operation Kurukuru is an annual coordinated maritime surveillance operation with the goal of combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart)

Enlisted members who have been continuously serving on Sea Pay Level 4 or 5 cutters since Oct. 1, 2021, will each receive one extra Service Wide Exam (SWE) point for sea duty this year.

“This is a way to recognize the hard work, dedication and sacrifice from our cutter crews while executing our vital missions afloat,” said Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden.

The adjustment is being made to ensure the Coast Guard honors a previously approved incentive plan to help compensate members for some afloat assignments

