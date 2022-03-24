Service Wide Exam Point Increase Promised to USCG Cutter Crews Adjusted for 2022 Exam

Enlisted members who have been continuously serving on Sea Pay Level 4 or 5 cutters since Oct. 1, 2021, will each receive one extra Service Wide Exam (SWE) point for sea duty this year.

“This is a way to recognize the hard work, dedication and sacrifice from our cutter crews while executing our vital missions afloat,” said Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden.

The adjustment is being made to ensure the Coast Guard honors a previously approved incentive plan to help compensate members for some afloat assignments

