Maritime Security

Ship Hit by Suspected Houthi Missiles in Red Sea, Leaving Vessel “Not Under Command,” U.K. Military Says

Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering to mobilize more fighters into battlefronts in several Yemeni cities, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 24, 2016.

A commercial ship traveling through the Red Sea came under repeated attack Wednesday, leaving the vessel “not under command” in an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the British military said. There were few details about the attack, but it appeared to be the latest in the Houthis’ monthslong campaign targeting commercial and military ships in what the group has said is a response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The attack saw men on small boats first open fire with small arms, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The ship also was hit by three projectiles, it added.

“The vessel reports being not under command,” the UKMTO said, likely meaning it lost all power. “No casualties reported.”

