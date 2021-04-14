Shipping Coordination Committee Meeting in Preparation for International Maritime Organization Meeting

The Department of State will conduct a public meeting of the Shipping Coordination Committee at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, by way of teleconference. The primary purpose of the meeting is to prepare for the 103rd session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee to be held virtually from Wednesday, May 5, 2021 to Friday May 7, 2021 and from Monday, May 10, 2021 to Friday, May 14, 2021.

Members of the public may participate up to the capacity of the teleconference phone line, which will handle 500 participants. To access the teleconference line, participants should call (202) 475–4000 and use Participant Code: 138 541 34#.

Please note: the Maritime Safety Committee may, on short notice, adjust the MSC 103 agenda to accommodate the constraints associated with the virtual meeting format. Any changes to the agenda will be relayed to those who contact the meeting coordinator to confirm their attendance at the public meeting.

Those who plan to participate may contact the meeting coordinator, LT Jessica Anderson, by email at [email protected], by phone at (202) 372-1376, or in writing at 2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE Stop 7509, Washington DC 20593-7509.

The agenda items to be considered include:

Adoption of the agenda; report on credentials

Decisions of other IMO bodies

Consideration and adoption of amendments to mandatory instruments

Capacity-building for the implementation of new measures

Regulatory scoping exercise for the use of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS)

Development of further measures to enhance the safety of ships relating to the use of fuel oil

Goal-based new ship construction standards

Measures to improve domestic ferry safety

Measures to enhance maritime security

Piracy and armed robbery against ships

Unsafe mixed migration by sea

Formal safety assessment

Human element, training and watchkeeping (report of the seventh session of the Sub-Committee)

Navigation, communications and search and rescue

Ship design and construction

Ship systems and equipment

Application of the Committee’s method of work

Work programme

Election of Chair and Vice-Chair for 2021

Any other business

Consideration of the report of the Committee on its 103rd session

Additional information regarding this and other IMO public meetings may be found at: https://www.dco.uscg.mil/​IMO.

View the full Federal Register Notice for more information.

