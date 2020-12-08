Shipping Industry Warned of Cyber Attacks Hidden Behind Holiday Greetings

Maritime digital solution provider Dualog has warned the shipping industry to be extra vigilant during the December holiday season after seeing an increase in cyber attacks by email.

Cybercriminals often use emails to infect or gain access to corporate systems, and Dualog advises that December is the busiest month for cyber attacks because hackers will often hide malware in holiday greetings emails.

According to Geir Inge Jensen, Chief Information Security Officer at Dualog, 90% of all cyber attacks start with email ‘spear phishing’, and it is essential that vessels and their crew are aware of what they need to do to mitigate the risks. The current situation is worsening because of the emergence of new threats such as the Emotet and Trickbot trojan malware programs which can render end-point security and firewalls ineffective.

