Ships Risk Detention Over Cybersecurity

Ships that fail to comply with cybersecurity code of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) may face detention from January 1, 2021. This comes as the IMO identified the management of cybersecurity as a key aspect of safety as technology becomes essential in ship operations.

The group has identified cybersecurity as a major risk to be addressed in safety management systems. The handling of the risks is to be verified in audits from January 1, 2021 onwards.

Director of Maritime Safety at the IMO, Heike Deggim, told the Safety@Sea webinar that “there is a strong need to balance the benefits of new technologies with safety and security concerns, in particular, cyber-security.”

