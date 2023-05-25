Ships Supporting Two Multinational Anti-Piracy Task Forces Train Together in Gulf of Aden

Ships from the South Korean and Italian navies sailed together and conducted combined training in the Gulf of Aden, May 17, while operating under two multinational maritime partnerships, Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces.

Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH 975) and Italian Navy frigate ITS Luigi Rizzo (F 595) rehearsed ship and helicopter maneuvers while sharing best practices on vessel boarding procedures to enhance collaboration on combating maritime piracy.

“The Korean and Italian ships collaborated, from the planning to execution making this a very successful interaction,” said Capt. Yoon Sung-won, commanding officer for Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin. “We have demonstrated seamless teamwork and the ability to respond promptly in any situation.”

During the training, Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin operated in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, one of four operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, which includes 38 member-nations and partners. CTF 151 conducts counter-piracy missions led by Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum.

“Our warships have once again joined forces. Through continuous training, we will strengthen the combined operational capabilities,” said Ko.

Luigi Rizzo participated while operating under Task Force (TF) 465, a multinational naval unit from European Union Naval Forces that also focuses on countering piracy in the Middle East.

Task forces from Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces regularly collaborate to enhance interoperability through combined patrols and joint training. Japanese and Italian navy warships previously conducted combined training in the Gulf of Aden, April 8, while supporting CTF 151 and TF 465 respectively.

Established in 2009, CTF 151 conducts maritime security operations to deter, disrupt and suppress piracy and armed robbery at sea, outside the Horn of Africa. The task force is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet