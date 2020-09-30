ShotStop Ballistics Files Patent for Lightweight Outboard Engine Ballistic Protection for Military, Commercial, Security and Commercial Maritime Vessels

ShotStop® Ballistics Technologies, LLC, an Ohio-based designer and manufacturer of innovative and advanced patented and patent-pending Duritium® ballistic resistant technologies, is pleased to announce the development of the world’s most innovative, lightweight ballistic protection for maritime outboard engines.

“Many vehicles in military conflict zones and high-risk environments have ballistic shielding. But for small watercraft, ballistic protection has traditionally been very limited in the protection of critical components and crew. Flying engine fragments produced by an explosive engine failure or more importantly ballistic threats, remain a high concern for maritime operators,” stated Vall Iliev, founder and CEO of ShotStop. “Given the complexities in operations, form factors and other issues, providing ballistic resistant shielding for use with outboard motors has, to date, been unavailable. However, given the modern trend toward asymmetric warfare, the ability for ShotStop to provide maritime ballistic protection from high-powered rifle fire, that in most cases is buoyancy-positive, is ground-breaking.”

Mr. Iliev additionally stated that “Today’s patent filing for maritime ballistic protection provides for minimal weight and cost, as well as easy installation and functional simplicity while reducing the risk of incoming ballistic damages to an outboard engine.”

This latest life-saving innovation from ShotStop Ballistics enables safer operations for servicemen and crew members on the water. Our buoyancy-positive rifle protection and low-profile design for any outboard engine size lends itself perfectly to ensuring mission success and confidence in the operators. Pre-orders design work and prototyping is already underway.

