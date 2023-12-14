32.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Maritime Security

Sri Lanka Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 39th Member

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Combined Maritime Forces
Combined Maritime Forces Image

Combined Maritime Forces welcomed Sri Lanka, Nov. 20th, as the 39th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership.

“We are excited to have Sri Lanka as part of CMF,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. “We welcome them into a growing international naval coalition in the Middle East, which protects some of the world’s most important waterways.”

In accepting the invitation to join CMF, the country’s naval commander, Vice Adm. Priyantha Perera, said Sri Lanka “is eager to collaborate with the CMF and other partner nations in joint exercises, patrols and operations…to uphold the principles of the CMF and contribute to its success.”

Read the rest of the story at America’s Navy, here.

Previous article
Factors That Affect the Advancement of U.S. Priorities in the Arctic
Next article
US and Philippines Condemn the Chinese Coast Guard’s Water Cannon Blasts on Fisheries Vessels
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals