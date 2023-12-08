39 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Maritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Structural Cracks Ground All U.S. Coast Guard C-27J Spartan Patrol Aircraft

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
coast guard
(Coast Guard Image)

Structural cracking has forced the U.S. Coast Guard to ground its entire fleet of 14 C-27J Spartan maritime patrol aircraft, slashing the Coast Guard’s fixed-wing surveillance and light transport capabilities.

As a precautionary measure, the Coast Guard first grounded their twin-engine C-27J fleet over the weekend, after the plane’s manufacturer, Italian aerospace conglomerate Leonardo, issued an Alert Service Bulletin directing users to inspect for cracks in the upper rear of the aircraft, where the Spartan’s horizontal and vertical stabilizers attach to the fuselage.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, all 14 C-27J aircraft in the inventory “have been inspected and have cracks of varying degrees.”

Read the rest of the story at Forbes, here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Reckons With Years-Long Coverup of Sexual Abuse
Next article
Over $239M Worth of Cocaine, Including From Narco-Submarine, Seized in November, Coast Guard Says
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights