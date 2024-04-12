65.9 F
Talk of Low Houthi Weapon Supply is ‘Premature,’ Expert Warns

US and allied militaries have increased patrols to combat Iran-backed proxy

A missile is launched from a warship during the U.S.-led coalition operation against Yemen's Houthi rebels in early February. (U.S. Central Command)

A top U.S. Air Force commander believes Houthi rebels in Yemen may be low on weapon supplies as American and allied strikes on the group have eroded their capabilities.

U.S. Forces Central Command Commander Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told reporters last week that American retaliatory strikes on the Iran-backed Houthi military group have “certainly affected their behavior” and possibly helped to deplete their weapon supplies, according to a report in the Associated Press.

“The challenge for us is understanding what the denominator was at the beginning. In other words, what did they have on hand to start with? We obviously know how much we have struck and we have assessments of how successful those strikes were,” Grynkewich said.

Read the rest of the story at Fox News, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation's most vexing security challenges.
