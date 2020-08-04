ThayerMahan Acquires Ocean Acoustical Services and Instrumentation Systems (OASIS)

ThayerMahan announced today its acquisition of Ocean Acoustical Services and Instrumentation Systems (OASIS). Founded in 2016, ThayerMahan has rapidly grown into an industry leader in autonomous marine sensor/system solutions. Led by its visionary founder, Michael J. Connor, ThayerMahan has developed patented technology solutions in acoustics, electronic sensing, autonomy, communications and data management while providing unique MDA (Maritime Domain Awareness) solutions to a diverse body of clients in government, industry and academia.

ThayerMahan has worked closely with OASIS in the development of cutting-edge acoustic sensor and processing technologies. Since 1990, OASIS has provided expert consulting services in all areas of underwater and airborne acoustics, noise control technologies, structural acoustics, and instrumentation and data acquisition systems.

OASIS has extensive experience performing ocean acoustic experiments in both coastal and deep water. The company has been active in a number of government-funded research efforts focused on ocean acoustics and oceanography and has developed a real-time system (patent pending) for calculating the position and the transmission loss of a programmable acoustic target. Another core service provided by OASIS has been real-time advanced signal processing utilizing state-of-the-art DSP (Digital Signal Processing) chips has been a key element applied to automated unmanned vehicles.

OASIS has provided cutting edge research on the acoustic signals produced by marine mammals to a variety of US government customers. This work has led to the development of an autonomous system to detect, classify, and locate marine mammals using acoustic sensors based on autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) platforms.

ThayerMahan was represented by the firm Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati in this transaction.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)