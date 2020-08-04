The Biggest Challenges and Best Practices to Mitigate Risks in Maritime Cybersecurity

Ships are increasingly using systems that rely on digitalization, integration, and automation, which call for cyber risk management on board. As technology continues to develop, the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) onboard ships and their connection to the Internet creates an increased attack surface that needs to be addressed.

While the IT world includes systems in offices, ports, and oil rigs, OT is used for a multitude of purposes such as controlling engines and associated systems, cargo management, navigational systems, administration, etc. Until recent years, these systems were commonly isolated from each other and from any external shore-based systems. However, the evolution of digital and communications technology has allowed the integration of these two worlds, IT and OT.

The maritime OT world includes systems like:

Vessel Integrated Navigation System (VINS)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Satellite Communications

Automatic Identification System (AIS)

Radar systems and electronic charts

