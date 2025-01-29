53.6 F
Maritime Security

This Icebreaker Has Design Problems and a History of Failure. It’s USCG’s Latest Military Vessel.

The Coast Guard Cutter (CGC) Storis, the Service’s newest icebreaker, near Tampa, FL on December 10, 2024. The Coast Guard purchased the M/V Aiviq in November 2024 to bolster U.S. presence in the Arctic. (Photo: USCG)

The icebreaker Aiviq is a gas guzzler with a troubled history. The ship was built to operate in the Arctic, but it has a type of propulsion system susceptible to failure in ice. Its waste and discharge systems weren’t designed to meet polar code, its helicopter pad is in the wrong place to launch rescue operations and its rear deck is easily swamped by big waves.

On its maiden voyage to Alaska in 2012, the 360-foot vessel lost control of the Shell Oil drill rig it was towing, and Coast Guard helicopter crews braved a storm to pluck 18 men off the wildly lurching deck of the rig before it crashed into a rocky beach. An eventual Coast Guard investigation faulted bad decision-making by people in charge but also flagged problems with the Aiviq’s design.

But for all this, the same Coast Guard bought the Aiviq for $125 million late last year.

Read the rest of the story at ProPublica.

