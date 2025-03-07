Trump’s ‘Make Shipbuilding Great Again’ Order Calls for Wholesale Overhaul of U.S. Maritime Industry

The Trump administration wants a sweeping government-wide overhaul of the U.S. commercial and military maritime sectors in an effort to catch up to China’s unrivaled shipbuilding capacity, according to draft documents obtained by USNI News.

The draft of an executive order, dated Feb. 27, calls on administration officials to create a maritime action plan over the next six months to revamp the American maritime industry.

“The United States has always been a maritime nation, but today China’s shipbuilding sector has established a position of dominance in the global market through unfair non-market practices, creating over 200 times the capacity of the U.S. shipbuilding industry,” reads a draft White House fact sheet accompanying the draft order.

