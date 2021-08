Two crewmembers died when a tanker connected to an Israeli billionaire was attacked off the coast of Oman, the ship’s management firm said Friday.

A Briton and a Romanian were killed amid what the company described as a “suspected piracy incident” onboard the Mercer Street tanker on Thursday.

A U.S. defense official familiar with the details of the incident said the tanker was attacked by an armed drone believed to be operated by Iran.

