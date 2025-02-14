U.S. 6th Fleet Celebrates 75th Anniversary, 250th Navy Birthday

U.S. 6th Fleet held a joint celebration of its 75th anniversary and the Navy’s 250th birthday onboard its flagship, the Blue Ridge-Class Command and Control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) Feb. 12, 2025.

Originally named U.S. Naval Forces, Mediterranean, U.S. Sixth Fleet was established February 12th, 1950. Sixth Fleet provides credible combat forces to Europe and Africa, promoting regional security and stability to ensure safety for the world’s oceans and sea lanes.

“As we mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. 6th Fleet, we honor the enduring legacy of our Sailors, past and present, who have worked tirelessly to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Mediterranean,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. “Sixth Fleet has been a cornerstone of U.S. Naval presence in Europe and Africa and we remain committed to defending our nation’s interests and upholding the principles of freedom and security that have guided us since our founding.”

Sixth Fleet has enhanced transatlantic security through support to NATO, building partnership capacity and working with partners to promote trade and freedom, stop unlawful activity at sea, and ensure enduring relationships with allies.

This year’s celebration coincides with the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy, on Oct. 13. For 250 years, America’s Navy has promoted prosperity and security, deterred aggression, and protected the American way of life. The U.S. Navy, through Sixth Fleet, deploys its force of combat-ready Sailors, alongside Allies and partners, in waters and coasts throughout Europe and Africa.

Gaeta served as the home of U.S. Sixth Fleet from 1967-2005 when it was united with U.S. Naval Forces Europe in Naples, Italy. One of the Navy’s first visits to Gaeta came in 1849 when Pope Pius IX visited former flagship USS Constitution. It marked the first time a Pope stepped foot on sovereign U.S. territory.

Mount Whitney became Sixth Fleet’s flagship when it transited to Italy and relieved USS LaSalle (AGF 3) in 2005. The ship’s current Commanding Officer, Capt. Colin Price, assumed command Jan. 31.

“Mount Whitney has proudly served as the Sixth Fleet Flagship for the last 20 years,” Price said. “Our ship and crew enables the Sixth Fleet Commander to lead both U.S. and NATO forces at sea and deliver decision advantage to Vice Adm. Anderson and his staff. We’re honored to be a part of this team and to play a role in writing the next chapter in the Sixth Fleet’s storied history.”

Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

The original announcement can be found here.