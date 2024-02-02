49 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 2, 2024
Maritime Security

U.S. Approves $4 billion Drone Sale to India for Maritime Security Needs

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
An Ocean Aero Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, operates in the Arabian Gulf with a Saildrone Explorer USV during a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Lt. Jay Faylo)

The Biden administration on Thursday approved a nearly $4 billion sale of drones and military equipment to India that are meant to be used to improve its maritime safety and surveillance.

The approval comes at a time when Washington is courting New Delhi to increase its cooperation with the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, which is largely focused on countering China’s influence in the region.

The State Department notified Congress of the $3.99 billion sale that will include 31 Sky Guardian drones, 170 Hellfire missiles, 310 small-diameter bombs and related support material.

Read the rest of the story from PBS here.

Previous article
Ibn Taymiyyah’s Medieval ‘Inghimas’ Tactic as Daesh’s Modern Propaganda Instrument
Next article
PACFLEET CO Paparo Warns a Weak U.S. Maritime Sector Risk in Conflict with China
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals