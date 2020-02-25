U.S. Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations Stop Maritime Smuggling Event on Florida Coast

An illegal entry into the United States off the Florida coast was thwarted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with other federal, state, and local law enforcement.

On the morning of Feb. 13, Delray Beach Police Department notified U.S. Border Patrol agents of a maritime smuggling event near Gulf Stream, Fla. Several subjects absconded from a 25-foot cuddy cabin vessel beached along the shoreline. Border Patrol agents responded to the scene with the assistance of CBP’s Air and Marine Operations’ West Palm Beach Marine Unit.

Additional federal, state, and local authorities also assisted in the search of the illegal aliens.

CBP agents arrested five individuals shortly after responding to the area. A Border Patrol K-9 team tracked and located an additional three individuals.

While searching the beached vessel, agents also discovered two packages containing marijuana with a combined weight of 3.5 lbs.

Four Haitian adult males and four Haitian adult females were arrested for unlawful entry and processed for removal.

