The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is proud to announce recent recognition for excellence in technology, engineering, and science. The recognition from the 2025 Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education underscores the Academy’s continued leadership in providing high-impact, STEM-focused academic programs to prepare cadets for future service.

Selected institutions are grouped based on multiple characteristics, including degree types awarded, the subjects in which those degrees are concentrated, and institutional size. These classifications are based on data submitted to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) covering the 2020–2023 academic years.

The Coast Guard Academy’s classification in the Special Focus: Technology, Engineering, and Sciences category places it among 42 institutions nationwide—representing only 1% of U.S. colleges and universities. The category includes institutions that concentrate a significant proportion of their academic programs in the STEM fields, recognizing their impact and specialization in these areas.

The institutional classification is intended to be a descriptive framework for further study and analysis, rather than a ranking system. It offers a valuable lens through which to examine the nation’s academic landscape and recognize institutions that serve highly specialized missions.

The Coast Guard Academy offers ten academic majors such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Cyber Systems, and Marine and Environmental Sciences, while fostering leadership development and physical fitness in its cadets.

The original announcement can be found here.