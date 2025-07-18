The U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) hosted a Change of Command ceremony on campus, July 16, 2025. Rear Adm. Gregory Rothrock officially relieved Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, becoming the 44th superintendent of USCGA.

The event, held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, honored tradition by acknowledging the continuation of leadership in the Coast Guard. Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday presided over the ceremony.

Reflecting on a tour defined by meaningful progress and achievement, Johnston shared his gratitude for the chance to lead the Academy, calling it an honor to serve alongside such dedicated faculty, staff, and exceptional cadets.

“The U.S. Coast Guard Academy, I can say without hesitation, has been the most meaningful assignment of my career. Being Superintendent is not just about running a campus. It’s about shaping the future of our service and the nation,” Johnston said to the audience.

Prior to assuming the duties of superintendent, Rothrock served as Director of Force Development for U.S. Cyber Command.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by senior officials, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, and cadets.

The original announcement can be found here.