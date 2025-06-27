spot_img
U.S. Coast Guard Academy Launches 200 Week Training Program for Incoming Class of 2029

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Cadets carry a log during sea trials at the Academy, New London, Conn., Aug 17, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme.)

Approximately 250 young women and men of the incoming Class of 2029 will arrive at the Coast Guard Academy, Monday, June 30. Where they will start Day One of their 200 week cadet training program, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Day One marks the traditional start of Swab Summer, an intense seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members ready to accept the challenges that await them in their pursuit to become Coast Guard officers. During their first day at the Academy, the Swabs (as the new cadets are called) will cycle through, uniform issues, drill practice and various administrative in-processing stations.

