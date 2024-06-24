The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrated its 85th anniversary with a commemorative ceremony held at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C. on June 20, 2024. Established by Congress on June 23, 1939, the Auxiliary is the volunteer service branch of the U.S. Coast Guard, performing civil missions as directed by the Commandant. This non-military organization has been pivotal in promoting recreational boating safety and enhancing the Coast Guard’s capabilities.

The ceremony, attended by Coast Guard and Auxiliary leadership, highlighted the Auxiliary’s significant contributions over its 85-year history. Rear Adm. Wayne Arguin, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, presided over the event, underscoring the Auxiliary’s diverse roles and its vital support to Team Coast Guard. Auxiliary National Commodore Gus Formato expressed gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of Auxiliarists who have volunteered over the decades and spoke optimistically about the organization’s future.

The ceremony featured several special recognitions. President Joe Biden sent a letter of appreciation, acknowledging the Auxiliary’s service over the past five years and its dedication to ensuring the safety of the nation’s waterways. Representative Nick LaLota (R-NY) read a proclamation in Congress, praising Auxiliarists for their volunteerism and dedication. A copy of this proclamation was presented to Commodore Formato for display at Coast Guard Headquarters.

In recognition of the Auxiliary’s unwavering commitment to serving America’s boating public and supporting Coast Guard missions, Rear Adm. Arguin presented the Auxiliary with a Coast Guard Unit Commendation on behalf of the Commandant. This commendation honors the Auxiliary’s exceptional service and contributions.

The ceremony concluded with a prestigious honor as the Auxiliary was presented with the American Campaign Streamer. This streamer acknowledges those who helped protect and defend the United States during World War II, highlighting the Auxiliary’s national defense support following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Rear Adm. Arguin affixed the streamer to the Coast Guard Auxiliary flag, now authorized to display this historical symbol of service and dedication.

This milestone event and the recognitions bestowed upon the Auxiliary celebrate the dedication and hard work of the volunteers who comprise this remarkable organization, marking 85 years of invaluable service to the nation.