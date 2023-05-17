65.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise with Japan Coast Guard Near San Diego

The Kojima is on a 101-day deep sea training voyage for officer candidates who graduated from the Japan Coast Guard Academy March 25.

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard concluded a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) with the Japan Coast Guard training vessel Kojima off the coast of San Diego, May 14, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

The Coast Guard concluded a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) with the Japan Coast Guard training vessel Kojima off the coast of San Diego, Sunday.

The SAREX is part of Operation Sapphire which was established through a memorandum of cooperation in 2022 between the U.S. and Japan Coast Guards as a perpetual operation to strengthen relationships, increase bilateral engagements, and focus on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The U.S. Coast Guard assets involved in the exercise included the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Los Angeles/ Long Beach, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector San Diego, a C-27 Spartan aircraft from Air Station Sacramento, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station San Diego. The Japan Coast Guard will be operating their 377-foot Coast Guard Cadet training ship Kojima.

The small boats conducted a few approaches to the Kojima and the Robert Ward. The helicopter aircrew conducted basket hoists with the Kojima.

The Kojima is on a 101-day deep sea training voyage for officer candidates who graduated from the Japan Coast Guard Academy March 25. The Kojima’s crew had a port call in San Francisco, May 9, followed by facility tours of Coast Guard Pacific Area on Coast Guard Island.

The Kojima, which is captained by Takahashi Kuniaki, is 377-feet long and weighs 3,000 metric tons. It can travel at a maximum velocity of up to 18 nautical miles per hour. It is homeported in Kure, Hiroshima, Japan.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Cutter Campbell Returns Home Following 59-Day Multi-Mission Patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage
Next articleKenneth Schnetzler Chosen for USCG Governmental Affairs Officer of the Year Award
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals