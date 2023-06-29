U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip Holds Change of Command Ceremony at Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip held a change of command ceremony today while underway off the coast of Anacapa Island.

During the ceremony, Senior Chief Petty Officer Derek Campbell relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Thayer as the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip.

Campbell reported to Blacktip from the Coast Guard Cutter Manta in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served as the officer in charge.

Thayer, who served as Blacktip’s officer in charge from July 2020, has a new assignment as officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead in Fort Macon, North Carolina.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and a transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one individual to another.

Read more at USCG