U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James’ Commanding Officer Permanently Relieved

Capt. Marc Brandt was permanently relieved of duties as the commanding officer of USCGC James (WMSL 754), Monday.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, effected the permanent relief due to a loss of confidence in Brandt’s ability to command the cutter.

Brandt was temporarily relieved on Aug. 26, 2022, pending the results of an investigation into a mishap. The investigation found that on Aug. 8, 2022, James ran aground while underway causing damage to the cutter. No personnel were injured.

Capt. John Driscoll assumed temporary command of the cutter following Brandt’s relief and will remain in command until a permanent commanding officer is assigned.

Brandt has been temporarily assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

James is a Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, with a crew of 148 personnel. NSCs are the Coast Guard’s most technologically-advanced cutters in the fleet.

Read more at USCG