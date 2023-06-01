U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton Visits Singapore During Indo-Pacific Deployment

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) departed Singapore, May 22, following a scheduled port visit while deployed to the Indo-Pacific.

While in Singapore, Stratton’s commanding officer and crew strengthened trusted partnerships with local leaders, maritime safety and security stakeholders, and the community.

“The United States Coast Guard is committed to upholding a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. Stratton is here to support our allies and partners in making sure the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open to all,” said Capt. Brian Krautler, Stratton’s commanding officer. “The crew is looking forward to operating with our partners in the region. The crew of Stratton is ‘always ready’ to operate alongside like-minded nations as a trusted partner.”

While in port, the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, the Honorable Jonathan Kaplan, toured the Stratton discussing interoperability in the region. The cutter’s crew volunteered with the Genesis school, a school for special needs children, and served at a food bank that feeds up to 7,000 people. Additionally, the Stratton’s crew played friendly matches of ultimate Frisbee against the Republic of Singapore Navy sailors.

Stratton is deployed in the Indo-Pacific to engage with ally and partner nations and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Stratton crew is conducting operations to share best practices and expertise in search-and-rescue, law enforcement and maritime governance. U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy forward-deployed forces remain ready to respond to crises as a combined maritime force. Singapore is Stratton’s fourth port visit since departing her homeport of Alameda, California.

Stratton is operating as part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF-71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed assets andsurface units conducting operations in the region.

Stratton is a 418-foot national security cutter capable of extended, global deployment in support of humanitarian missions, and defense missions. National security cutters routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where the range, speed and ability to operate in extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary for the U.S. Coast Guard to serve as a unique strategic contributor in the region.

The namesake of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, who led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II. Capt. Stratton was the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard and commanded more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We can’t afford not to.”

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area is responsible for U. S. Coast Guard operations spanning across six of the seven continents, 71 countries and more than 74 million square miles of ocean. It reaches from the shores of the West Coast of the United States to the Indo-Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Arctic and Antarctic. Pacific Area strives to integrate capabilities with partners to ensure collaboration and unity of effort throughout the Pacific.

