U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton Visits Yokosuka

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) departed Yokosuka, May 3, following a scheduled port visit while deployed to the Indo-Pacific.

Stratton is deployed in the Indo-Pacific to engage with ally and partner nations and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Deploying U.S. Coast Guard assets to the Indo-Pacific promotes security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region while strengthening relationships between the U.S. and partner nations,” said Capt. Brian Krautler, Stratton’s commanding officer. “The crew was excited to experience the wonderful culture and hospitality of Japan.”

Yokosuka is Stratton’s third port visit since departing its homeport of Alameda, California.

The Stratton crew is conducting exercises in the region to share best practices and expertise in search-and-rescue and law enforcement. U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy forward-deployed forces remain ready to respond to crises globally as a combined maritime force.

Stratton is a 418-foot national security cutter capable of extended, worldwide deployment in support of homeland security and defense missions. National security cutters routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where their unmatched combination of range, speed, and ability to operate in extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary for the greater U.S. Coast Guard to serve as a unique strategic contributor in the region.

The namesake of the Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, who led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II. She was the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard and commanded more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We can’t afford not to.”

Stratton is operating as part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area is responsible for U. S. Coast Guard operations spanning across six of the seven continents, 71 countries and more than 74 million square miles of ocean. It reaches from the shores of the West Coast of the United States to the Indo-Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Arctic and Antarctic. Pacific Area strives to integrate capabilities with partners to ensure collaboration and unity of effort throughout the Pacific.

