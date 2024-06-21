U.S. Coast Guard District 14 holds a change of command ceremony on U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Jun. 18, 2024.

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael H. Day has lead Coast Guard operations across the Pacific from June 2022 to June 2024, leading numerous maritime operations and services; most notably Operation Blue Pacific, an operation promoting security, safety, sovereignty and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships between partner nations in the Pacific.

Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1982, Day worked on P-3 Orion aircraft for four years before continuing his education and commissioning as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1991 at the Officer Candidate School in Yorktown, Virginia.

Day is a decorated Coast Guard leader with 33 years in service. Previous notable assignments include serving in the Strategy and Policy Directorate (J5) for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commanding Officer of the Pacific Strike Team, where he participated in a variety of emergency responses in locations ranging from the Arctic to Taiwan and throughout the United States.

During the response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Day was designated the Coast Guard on-scene commander and led the largest maritime evacuation in history. He later returned to Sector New York, serving as Sector Commander from 2015 to 2018.

Day’s next assignment is to serve as the Director of the Talent Management Transformation Task Force program in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean P. Regan reports to District Fourteen after previously serving as the Director of Training, Exercise, and Wargaming and the Deputy Director of Operations for U.S. Northern Command, overseeing homeland defense and civil support missions.

Regan is a distinguished Coast Guard leader with over 30 years of experience in maritime security, homeland defense, and emergency response operations. Previous notable assignments include Executive Officer of the Coast Guard’s first anti-terrorism team on the U.S east coast, command of the Maritime Safety and Security Team in New Orleans, and at the White House as Director, Maritime Security Policy and Director, Arctic Region Policy on the Presidents’ National Security Staff (NSS).

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition representing the formal transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another.

U.S. Coast Guard District 14 is responsible for directing Coast Guard operations throughout Oceania, including Hawaii, Guam, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and activities in Singapore and Japan, covering a region more than 14 million square miles of land and sea.

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to District 14 perform missions in maritime safety, protection of natural resources, maritime security, homeland security, and national defense. Working with international partner nations to enhance maritime governance, security, and cooperation across the Pacific region; the Coast Guard is dedicated to reinvigorating partnerships focused on shared maritime safety and fostering a united Pacific community.