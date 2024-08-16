U.S. Coast Guard Encounters Russian Naval Vessel Near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Federation Vishnya-class naval vessel Monday south of the Aleutian Islands, Alaska.

While patrolling the Aleutian Islands, the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) detected the vessel 30 nautical miles southeast of Amukta Pass, Alaska.

The Russian vessel was transiting in international waters but inside the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from the U.S. shoreline. The Alex Haley did not communicate with the Russian vessel. The Alex Haley confirmed it to be a Russian Federation Vishnya-class naval vessel and followed the vessel as it transited east. An HC-130 air crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak also observed the vessel.

“As a proud Alaska-homeported cutter, we patrol to uphold maritime governance and a rules-based international order,” said Cmdr. Steven Baldovsky, commanding officer of the Alex Haley. “We met presence with presence to ensure there were no disruptions to U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska.”

Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley patrolled under Operation Frontier Sentinel, a Coast Guard operation designed to meet presence with presence when strategic competitors operate in and around U.S. waters. The U.S Coast Guard’s presence strengthens the international rules-based order and promotes the conduct of operations in a manner that follows international law and norms.

This type of monitoring of vessel activity is not outside of the normal. A previous instance in 2024 can be found by clicking here.

The Alex Haley is a 283-foot Medium Endurance Cutter homeported in Kodiak, Alaska.