U.S. Coast Guard Enlisted Persons of the Year Announced

ME2 James King of USCG Maritime Security Response Team West

(MSRT-W) has been selected as the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2022 Enlisted Person of the Year – Active Duty Component, and BM1 Hannah Hall of USCG STA Georgetown has been selected as the 2022 Enlisted Person of the Year – Reserve Component.

An extraordinary leader, ME2 King demonstrated a superb level of tactical knowledge and leadership acumen. He earned the role of squad leader on the Direct Action Section 7 team, a position normally assigned to first class petty officers. As squad leader, he initiated attendance to complete a rigorous five-month maritime response academy focused on close-quarters combat and full-scale maritime interdiction exercises with interagency partners. A testament to his skill, ME2 King was hand-selected to support the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service in coordinating a high profile federal seizure of a motor vessel. His unwavering commitment to service significantly increased the readiness and response capabilities of MSRT-W.

Striving to achieve his personal best, he completed his Master’s degree in Kinesiology and was ultimately accepted into an Exercise Science Doctoral program. He applied his professional education towards bettering the crew’s health and wellness by developing and monitoring physical fitness programs for over 100 of MSRT-W crew. A true steward in his community, ME2 King routinely assisted multiple charitable organizations by distributing food and clothing to local families in need during his off hours.

BM1 Hall serves as the Reserve Training Petty Officer and Section Leader at STA Georgetown. Driven by innovation, she rigorously developed comprehensive training plans for both active duty and reserve personnel. These new plans allowed for STA leadership to actively monitor and track qualification and competency gaps. Her efforts ultimately culminated in Reserve members earning 10 additional essential qualifications needed to increase overall unit readiness. As a qualified coxswain, BM1 Hall filled in for active duty members who approached their fatigue limitations, well outside her scheduled drills. Demonstrating her dedication to service, she leveraged her civilian career as a trauma nurse and provided on scene emergency services for a mariner that had run aground and was showing signs of stroke. BM1 Hall stabilized the situation and calmly supported the mariner while also providing critical information to the local emergency services upon arrival. In her off-duty time, she spearheaded a 5K run to raise funds for cancer research in support of a shipmate’s family member. Additionally, BM1 Hall deployed innovative recruiting practices by inviting local community members to attend drill weekends to learn about their local Coast Guard unit and missions.

Petty Officers King and Hall are exceptional Coast Guard leaders who embody our Core Values on and off duty.

The following individuals were noted as worthy of special recognition, having earned nominations as 2022 Enlisted Persons of the Year at the District level:

SK1 Jose Nogueras, CG Port Security Unit 301

MST1 Andrew Vinard, CG Sector Boston

IS3 Daniel Herman, Intelligence Coordination Center

IS1 Esme Ponce, CG Port Security Unit 305

MK1 Preston Freking, CGC Willow

BM1 William Powers, CG Aids to Navigation Team Eufaula

ME1 Robert Ward, CG Sector Ohio Valley

BM2 Maxwell Loining CG Sector Buffalo

MST1 Emily Duffey, CG Sector Detroit

MST1 Raymond Zuroski, Pacific Strike Team

OS2 Sarai Childs, CG Sector Puget Sound

BM2 Courtnee Roberts, CG Station Portland

AMT3 Noah Collins, CG Air Station Barbers Point

ME2 Anthony Duenas, CG Sector Guam

AST1 Ethan McKenzie, Air Station Kodiak

MST1 Kirstin Eaker, MSD Kodiak

“Thank you to the numerous commands who recognized our many high-performing enlisted personnel for a job well done!” Commandant Admiral Linda L. Fagan and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath B. Jones said in the announcement to USCG personnel.