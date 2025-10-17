spot_img
U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department Rescue 45 People From Disabled Boat

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Passengers rescued from a disabled vessel gather on the deck of a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Apra Harbor off Agat, Guam, Oct. 10, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Apra Harbor)

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Fire Department rescued 45 people from a disabled passenger vessel off Agat, Guam recently.

A Guam Fire Rescue 3 crew arrived on the scene off Agat Bay at 10 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the engine compartment of the Princess Guam, a 45-foot catamaran.

Two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor evacuated 45 passengers from the catamaran and transported them back to Agat Marina. An RB-M crew then put the Princess Guam in tow and returned it safely to the marina.

“Strong teamwork with the Guam Fire Department was a critical component of today’s mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, search and rescue mission coordinator, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Through our joint efforts, we successfully rescued 45 people, demonstrating the strength of our partnership and unwavering commitment to mariner safety.”

At 9:30 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the Princess Guam reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment. Watchstanders notified Guam Fire Rescue 3 and directed the launch of the boat crews from Station Apra Harbor.

The original announcement can be found here.

