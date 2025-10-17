U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department Rescue 45 People From Disabled Boat

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Fire Department rescued 45 people from a disabled passenger vessel off Agat, Guam recently.

A Guam Fire Rescue 3 crew arrived on the scene off Agat Bay at 10 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the engine compartment of the Princess Guam, a 45-foot catamaran.

Two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor evacuated 45 passengers from the catamaran and transported them back to Agat Marina. An RB-M crew then put the Princess Guam in tow and returned it safely to the marina.

“Strong teamwork with the Guam Fire Department was a critical component of today’s mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, search and rescue mission coordinator, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Through our joint efforts, we successfully rescued 45 people, demonstrating the strength of our partnership and unwavering commitment to mariner safety.”

At 9:30 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the Princess Guam reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment. Watchstanders notified Guam Fire Rescue 3 and directed the launch of the boat crews from Station Apra Harbor.

