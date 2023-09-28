U.S. Coast Guard Leads Multi-Agency Operation Safeguarding Cargo Transport at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated and participated in a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

This operation, with the primary goal of ensuring the safe and legal transportation of containerized cargo, involved seven partner agencies working together to conduct more than 700 identification credential checks and inspected over 300 containers.

“The success of this operation reflects the strength of unified agency efforts,” Chief Petty Officer John Herman said. “By combining our expertise and resources, we enhanced the overall safety and security of maritime commerce, ensuring shipping container integrity and enabling access to MTSA regulated facilities by authorized personnel.”

