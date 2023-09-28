66.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 28, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Leads Multi-Agency Operation Safeguarding Cargo Transport at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Seven partner agencies worked together to conduct more than 700 identification credential checks and inspected over 300 containers. 

By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated and participated in a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm)

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated and participated in a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

This operation, with the primary goal of ensuring the safe and legal transportation of containerized cargo, involved seven partner agencies working together to conduct more than 700 identification credential checks and inspected over 300 containers.

“The success of this operation reflects the strength of unified agency efforts,” Chief Petty Officer John Herman said. “By combining our expertise and resources, we enhanced the overall safety and security of maritime commerce, ensuring shipping container integrity and enabling access to MTSA regulated facilities by authorized personnel.”

Read more at USCG

Previous articleU.S. Coast Guard, Partners Participate in Joint Mass Rescue Training in American Samoa
Next articleUSCGC Myrtle Hazard Crew Concludes 46-Day Patrol in the Pacific, Strengthening Ties and Security with Regional Partners
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals