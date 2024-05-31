The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday the release of the 2023 statistics on recreational boating incidents, showing a notable decrease in both fatalities and overall incidents. The report indicated that fatalities fell by 11.3 percent, from 636 in 2022 to 564 in 2023. Similarly, overall boating incidents decreased by 4.9 percent, dropping from 4,040 to 3,844. Non-fatal injuries also saw a decline, decreasing by 4.3 percent from 2,222 to 2,126.

Alcohol remained the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents, accounting for 79 deaths, or 17 percent of total fatalities in 2023.

Key Findings from the 2023 Data:

The fatality rate was 4.9 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels, marking a 9.3 percent decrease from the previous year’s rate of 5.4 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels. Notably, in 1971, when the Safe Boating Act was first enacted, the rate was 20.6 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels.

Property damage totaled $63 million.

The top five primary contributing factors in accidents were operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed, and machinery failure.

“Boaters should remain vigilant on the water as most incidents occur when you might least expect them – in good visibility, calm waters, and little wind,” said Capt. Amy Beach, Inspections and Compliance Director. “The most frequent events involve collisions with other vessels, objects, or groundings, which is why it is so important to keep a proper lookout, navigate at a safe speed, adhere to navigation rules, and obey navigation aids.”

Deaths predominantly occurred on vessels operated by individuals who had not received boating safety instruction, accounting for 75 percent of fatalities. The vessel types most involved in reported incidents included open motorboats, personal watercraft, and cabin motorboats.

Drowning was the cause of 75 percent of deaths, with 87 percent of those victims not wearing life jackets. The Coast Guard emphasizes the importance of wearing serviceable, properly sized, and correctly fastened life jackets.

“The most frequent events in fatal incidents involved people ending up in the water. Falls overboard, capsizing, and cases where a person voluntarily left a vessel accounted for over half of fatal incidents,” Beach noted.

In 2023, there was a slightly higher percentage of deaths attributed to canoes and kayaks compared to other vessel types. The Coast Guard encourages boaters to check the weather and water conditions before getting underway.

The data in the report is based on incidents that resulted in at least one of the following criteria: death, disappearance, injury requiring medical treatment beyond first aid, damages to the vessel(s) or other property amounting to $2,000 or more, or a loss of vessel.

The Coast Guard recommends all boaters to:

Wear a life jacket.

Take a boating safety course.

Attach the engine cut-off switch.

Get a free vessel safety check.

Boat sober.

“We praise our state and non-profit partners in boating safety who have endeavored to reduce casualties through educational outreach and enforcement,” added Beach.

The full 2023 Recreational Boating Statistics report is available to the public at www.uscgboating.org. The report can be found under the “Statistics” menu selection and the “Accident Statistics” submenu selection.