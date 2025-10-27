spot_img
U.S. Coast Guard Releases FY26 Rear Admiral Selection List

October 27, 2025
The U.S. and U.S. Coast Guard flags fly over a U.S. Coast Guard response boat during a search and rescue training mission Sept. 24, 2015, off the coast of North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

The U.S. Coast Guard has published its Fiscal Year 2026 (PY26) Active Duty Promotion List (ADPL) for Rear Admiral (Lower Half).

According to ALCOAST 440/25, issued October 24, 2025, the selection board convened on July 9, 2025, to review all eligible officers under 14 U.S.C. Section 2113. The final list, approved by the Secretary on behalf of the President of the United States and subject to Senate confirmation, identifies the officers on the Active Duty Promotion List (ADPL) for promotion to the grade of Rear Admiral (lower half).

The complete Rear Admiral (Lower Half) Selection List and board membership can be viewed in the official ALCOAST announcement here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

