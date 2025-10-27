U.S. Coast Guard Releases FY26 Rear Admiral Selection List

The U.S. Coast Guard has published its Fiscal Year 2026 (PY26) Active Duty Promotion List (ADPL) for Rear Admiral (Lower Half).

According to ALCOAST 440/25, issued October 24, 2025, the selection board convened on July 9, 2025, to review all eligible officers under 14 U.S.C. Section 2113. The final list, approved by the Secretary on behalf of the President of the United States and subject to Senate confirmation, identifies the officers on the Active Duty Promotion List (ADPL) for promotion to the grade of Rear Admiral (lower half).

The complete Rear Admiral (Lower Half) Selection List and board membership can be viewed in the official ALCOAST announcement here.