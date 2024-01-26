Combined efforts between U.S. Coast Guard ANT Wanchese and U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet leads to rescuing three sea turtles out of ENC waters.

USCG officials state that one of the rescued sea turtles was an endangered Kemp’s Ridley. Crews also rescued a loggerhead turtle weighing in at 60 pounds along with a green sea turtle.

Cold-stunning can occur to sea turtles when temperatures quickly drop in shallow waters that can make them become hypothermic or cold-stunned. When this occurs, sea turtles become dormant and float to the surface or they can be pushed against the shoreline.

Read the rest of the story at NEWS abc 12, here.