A U.S. Coast Guard Station San Diego boatcrew successfully saved two adults and three children from a recreational vessel, Tuna Trax, near the entrance of the San Diego Bay early this morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received notification from the Tuna Trax at approximately 10:44 a.m., the 34-foot recreational vessel operator contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego reporting that all three of its bilge pumps had failed and the vessel was taking on water.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego launched a Coast Guard Station San Diego boatcrew to assist. Additional surface assets from Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Harbor Police, San Diego Lifeguards, and BoatUS were also deployed.

The Coast Guard Station San Diego boatcrew and BoatUS arrived on scene and provided additional pumps to the distressed vessel. The five individuals and the Tuna Trax were safely escorted to Shelter Cove Marina by the Coast Guard and BoatUS.

The cooperation among the various agencies ensured a swift and effective response, highlighting the preparedness and coordination of the local maritime safety community. The U.S. Coast Guard reminds all mariners to regularly inspect and maintain their vessels’ safety equipment.