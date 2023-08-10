U.S. Coast Guard, Royal New Zealand Navy Sign MOA Enhancing Joint Objectives

The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal New Zealand Navy signed a memorandum of agreement, May 2023, detailing processes that enable the exchange of military personnel to enhance joint service objectives.

These professional exchanges will allow both nations to share experiences and knowledge, enhancing international partnerships as the two countries develop shared practices and doctrine in the maritime domain.

Two Royal New Zealand Navy chefs deployed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during the ship’s recent Western Pacific patrol. They enhanced the Stratton’s galley services by providing daily meals to 150 crew.

“We were excited to have Leading Chef Monique Manuel and Able Chef Alice Wyatt become a part of the Stratton’s crew,” said Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of the Stratton. “The crew was able to learn about their customs and courtesies as well as New Zealand traditions, plus we were able to enhance their experience while underway on an American ship.”

For Commander Costa Papadopoulos, Director of Strategic Engagement for the Royal New Zealand Navy, the opportunity for personnel to deploy for an extended period of time with the U.S. Coast Guard is an incredibly valuable learning experience.

“Sailors join the navy to go to sea, to experience new things outside their shore-based environment and to contribute to mission success,” said Papadopoulos. “The strength of this military exchange is that it exposes our people to different perspectives and broadens their horizons. I’m sure they’ll return to us with new-found knowledge, confidence and skills.”

The two countries are developing plans for additional personnel exchanges.

