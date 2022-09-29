68 F
U.S. Coast Guard Supports Pacific Partnership 2022 in Solomon Islands

The Pacific Partnership originated after the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean and the unprecedented multi-national relief efforts that followed.

The Solomon Islands hosted the Pacific Partnership’s Humanitarian Assistance Response Training (HART), a multi-day international humanitarian aid and disaster relief workshop and exercise, in early September. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham/U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific)

The Solomon Islands hosted the Pacific Partnership’s Humanitarian Assistance Response Training (HART), a multi-day international humanitarian aid and disaster relief workshop and exercise, in early September.

Coast Guard District Fourteen emergency management response experts partnered with Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) Center of Excellence in Disaster Management (CFE-DM), USNS Mercy, Solomon Island’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), Royal Solomon Islands Police and Fire, and the Solomon Islands National Emergency Response Team (NERT) to corroborate efficient response and coordination for natural disasters, oils spills, and search and rescue (SAR) situations.

The Pacific Partnership originated after the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean and the unprecedented multi-national relief efforts that followed. This incident identified the need for international partnership to prepare for and respond to all traditional natural and man-made disasters as well as non-traditional security threats such as scarcity of critical resources and environmental degradation.

“Pacific Partnership ’22 mission was critical in working with the Solomon Islands National Disaster Management Office to build knowledge, strength and resiliency,” said James Garland, the Coast Guard District Fourteen emergency management expert. “This crucial mission helps each country to strengthen their capabilities and capacity for disaster response and management.”

Coast Guard District Fourteen subject matter experts shared their technical knowledge on incident command system fundamentals including the command structure utilized to guide and prepare nations and government agencies for efficient incident responses. Coast Guard members also provided an international and joint rescue coordination brief regarding search and rescue (SAR) capabilities in Oceania. The workshop also included discussions on foreign military aid in disaster response, coordination mechanisms to maximize inclusivity, and multi-national roles in humanitarian assistance.

Pacific Partnership is a U.S. Pacific Fleet led mission furthering regional resiliency, interoperability, and security with various partner nations in SE Asia and Oceania. The U.S. Coast Guard looks forward to a continued working relationship and future engagement opportunities with Solomon Island agency partners.

