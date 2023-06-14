61.7 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct Third Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf

The three nations previously conducted similar exercises in the Arabian Gulf in December and August last year.

By Homeland Security Today
Mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11), Iraq patrol boat P-312 and Kuwait missile-attack craft Failaka (P3715) sail together in the Arabian Gulf, June 6, 2023. (Photo By: Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

Maritime forces from Iraq, Kuwait and the United States completed a joint patrol in the Arabian Gulf, June 6, marking the third time in less than a year the three nations sailed together to promote regional maritime security.

U.S. Navy mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11) operated with patrol boat P-312 from Iraq as well as Kuwait’s missile-attack craft Failaka (P3715). The three nations previously conducted similar exercises in the Arabian Gulf in December and August last year.

Gladiator is a mine countermeasures ship designed to clear mines from vital waterways. The ship is forward-deployed to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

