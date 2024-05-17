The U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Korea Coast Guard solidified their commitment to enhancing maritime expertise and promoting regional cooperation by signing a trilateral letter of intent last Thursday.

This historic agreement aligns the trilateral cooperation between Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States, focusing on capacity-building efforts for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pacific Island countries. The letter of intent builds upon a joint statement issued by the three nations’ leaders at Camp David in August 2023.

Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, hosted the signing event, meeting with Vice Adm. Watanabe Yasunori, Vice Commandant for Operations of the Japan Coast Guard, to finalize the agreement. Korea Coast Guard Deputy Commissioner Oh Sang Kwon had previously signed the letter of intent in April, with the understanding that it would be finalized during Watanabe’s visit to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area command.

Deputy Consul General Hyunchul Kang of the Republic of Korea and Deputy Consul General Kishimori Hajime of Japan also attended the signing ceremony and delivered brief remarks.

“This trilateral agreement between the U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards is the lynchpin that will drive our coast guards to work together to advance maritime safety, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” said Vice Adm. Tiongson. “It will enhance our multilateral operations with each other, as well as with other trusted partners in the region.”

The agreement emphasizes the importance of conserving maritime resources, combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and improving search and rescue response efforts. This cooperative framework is expected to strengthen the maritime capabilities of the participating nations and contribute to regional stability and security.

The signing of the trilateral letter of intent underscores the ongoing dedication of the U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards to working collaboratively to address common maritime challenges and ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.