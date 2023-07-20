86.5 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

U.S., Japan, South Korea Conduct Trilateral Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise

This trilateral cooperation is reflective of shared values and resolve against those who challenge regional stability.

By Homeland Security Today
Se Jong Daewang class destroyer ROKS Yul Gog Yi I (DDG 992) (right) of the Republic of Korea Navy and Atago class destroyer JS Maya (DDG 179) (left) of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force sail alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) (center) while conducting a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise, July 16. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (Navy photo)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducted a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise July 16, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya class destroyer JS Maya (DDG 179), and Republic of Korea Navy Se Jong Daewang class destroyer ROKS Yul Gog Yi I (DDG 992).

This exercise enhances the interoperability of our collective forces and demonstrates the strength of the trilateral relationship with our Allies Japan and Republic of Korea. This trilateral cooperation is reflective of our shared values and resolve against those who challenge regional stability.

We remain committed to peace and prosperity in the region to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

